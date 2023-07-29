Chrissy Cameron, M: 402-658-3881, chrissycameron@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Welcome to this exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom open concept ranch condo in a beautiful corner unit. Step inside and notice the high ceilings and great views overlooking the lush greenery of the golf course. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, sleek granite countertops, stunning backsplash and center island that opens up nicely to the eating and living room areas. The spacious primary bedroom features an ample walk in closet and lovely en-suite with double sinks. This unit also includes an attached over-sized 2 car garage, covered deck, welcoming front porch, laundry room and more. The condo association takes care of the lawn, snow, and exterior maintenance. Don't miss this opportunity to experience modern living in this luxurious condo! AMA