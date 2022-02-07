2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $340,000

Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - Beautifully updated Villa at the Grove is move-in ready! All new paint, flooring, and appliances make this home a no brainer! Enjoy the convenience of main floor laundry, and not to mention, all the perks of an HOA - snow removal, lawn care, etc. The built-in bookshelves, arched doorways, and corner fireplace add lots of character to this lovely home. The unfinished basement is ready for you to make your own, whether that be a recreational space, exercise room, or maybe a theatre room - it's up to you!