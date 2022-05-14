 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $350,000

Cory Iske, M: 531-389-7070, cory.iske@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Like new custom ranch home in popular Elkhorn school district. Elkhorn Highlands Ridge. Luxury finishes, granite countertops, gas stove, upgraded appliances, 9' ceilings, LED lighting, under-counter lighting, 4" trim, trim wrapped windows, widened driveway, stamped concrete mulch bed barriers, covered porch, insulated garage, sprinkler system, 6' wooden privacy fence with 2 gates, covered deck with stairs and enlarged patio concrete area.

