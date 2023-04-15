Jana Thoms, M: 402-618-0403, jana.thoms@betteromaha.com, https://www.bhgre.com - **Showings start Saturday 4/15** Prepare to be impressed by this custom built, zero-entry, walk out ranch in Elkhorn Highland Ridge! The kitchen has custom built cabinets, range hood, gas stove, quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting and outlets, and large walk in pantry. The living room has floor to ceiling stone fireplace with with built in cabinets and floating shelves. There are large windows throughout the house with a view for miles! The basement is unfinished but has rough in for a wet bar and a bathroom and 3 egress windows. The over sized three car garage is insulated and heated. Outside you will find an oversized deck, huge patio with gas fire pit, hot tub hook up, and 6ft privacy fence. Home was built with 2x6 exterior walls, James Hardie siding, and Andersen windows. Agent is related to the seller.