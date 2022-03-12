2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $450,000

Bryce Penke, M: 402-578-9006, penkeb@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/bryce.penke - Stunning Malibu ranch 3 years young. This home is like new, without having to build. 4 car tandem garage and includes an epoxy floor. Great finishes throughout. The main floor office/dining area could easily be converted to a 3rd bedroom. Located in the Elkhorn School District and close to shopping, entertainment, and so much more.