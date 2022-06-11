 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $457,500

Adam Bacome, M: 402-980-4485, adambacome@yahoo.com, Adam.CompleteRealEstateHomes.com - Welcome to Citadel Signature Homes’ new "Timeless Collection" masterpiece, The Dre. This spacious ranch has a modern feel with tons of natural light. The main floor shows off the custom kitchen, walk-in pantry, large great room, and breakfast nook that steps out to a quaint covered patio. The master suite boasts, tiled shower, large walk-in closet with double sinks. Your buyer's will be impressed with the attention to detail and the overall functionality of the floor plan. Plenty of space in the finished great room in the basement with 2 unfinished bedrooms. *INTERIOR PHOTOS ARE OF BUILDERS OTHER HOME PLANS AND FINISHES, FINISHES MAY VARY*

