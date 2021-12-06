 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $499,000

Andi Hallgren, M: 402-210-3546, andi.hallgren@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Open House Sat + Sun 1-3 PM (Dec 4/5)! Take a tour of this stunning home! 3,875 finished sq ft of absolute perfection. A rare stunning custom villa located on an oversized lot in gated Whispering Hollow (formerly Brookfield at The Ridges). Main floor living features a grand primary suite, second bedroom, home office, living room, luxurious kitchen and dining room and a beautiful off-set back patio for outdoor backyard entertaining. A spacious completely finished basement (1,750+ sq ft) includes a kitchen, bathroom (with built-in steamer), stunning entertainment area and 2 flex rooms (non-conforming). Luxurious highlights and custom finishes include vaulted ceilings, designer lighting, granite countertops, a stunning "fire + ice" fireplace, Bosch appliances, custom built-in bookshelves in main floor office, back exterior tinted windows and a whole house speaker system. New HVAC (2021), main floor la

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 8:15 a.m., Dec. 1, Pedro Hernandez-Vicente, 61, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license follow…

