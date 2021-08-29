2 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $119,950

Tammy Bennett, M: 402-676-7013, tammy.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tammy.bennett - This 2 bdrm, 1 bath, ranch style home has so much potential and with just a little bit of work would make the perfect starter or downsize home. You are sure to love the park like fenced back yard! Spacious living room, partially finished lower level and attached 1 car garage. The furnace and A/C were new in 2018 and seller to replace water heater prior to closing.