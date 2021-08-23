Kelly Rasmussen, M: 402-714-6862, kellyras@msn.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - OPEN SUNDAY AUG 22nd 1pm to 3pm!! Hard to find All Brick ranch with lots of charm, character & detail! Much bigger than it appears! Beautiful Original hardwood flooring & solid wood doors! Glass door knobs! Newer gridded windows throughout! Large brick wood burning fireplace! Kitchen w/ plenty of cabinets & pantry. Stainless Steele Appliances stay! Main floor laundry! Updated full bath on main w/ linen closet. Large entertaining back patio w/ brick pavers. HUGE Newer 3 car detached Garage w/ vinyl siding, windows, above garage storage & alley access. Clean & spacious Lower level being used as large 3rd non conforming bedroom (not included in sq feet) Small town living with an easy 30 minute commute to Omaha or Lincoln!
2 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $207,900
