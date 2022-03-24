 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $2,700

Julie Dunbar, M: 402-213-7751, Julie.dunbar@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This beautifully updated waterfront townhouse is located at Riverside Lakes. Never shovel snow or maintain a yard again as these are taken care of for you.Main level boasts open concepts with kitchen, dining area and living room with a gas fireplace. Large master suite overlooking the lake. Both bedrooms have a large walk-in and second closet. Plenty of storage throughout the unit. 2 car garage. Utilities are low. The community has a park, walking trails and tennis courts. Convenient location close to restaurants and shopping. Small dogs upon approval.1 year rental, non-smoking home, tenant pays all utilities. THIS IS UNFURNISHED.Security deposit and 1st month's rent prior to moving in. Call Paula at 402-320-7804

