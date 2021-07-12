2021 John C. Fremont Days
Former Dodge County Sheriffs Deputy Craig Harbaugh was found dead at his home in Fremont on Thursday, according to a press release from the Do…
Two Fremont residents were arrested Wednesday following a multi-hour pursuit and search that required assistance from the Nebraska State Patro…
John C. Fremont Days has so much to offer. Here are seven things you won't want to miss.
Scribner’s 150th celebration will start off with a bang when it kicks off on Friday, July 16.
At approximately 4:25 p.m., July 6, Denisha F. Cribbs, 24 of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, metham…
Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp has announced that Anthony Wayne Hall, 65, of Fremont, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha …
With music, activities and root beer floats, Debbie Wolfe said she’s planning a comfortable space for people with Alzheimer’s disease.
'I just knew in my heart that it was the right thing to do' Midland graduate thanks Sid Dillon for scholarship
Freddy Orellana’s path to college wasn’t straightforward.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 4:55 p.m., July 6, Carissa N. Bishop, 26 of Fremont was arrested on suspicion while under the influence of drugs following a …