2022 John C. Fremont Days Schedule

Opening Ceremony
Thursday, July 7
John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets
6 p.m.: Opening Ceremony
6:30 p.m.: Children’s Activities with Parks and Rec
7 p.m.: Live music by Silver Moon Band
Just for the Kids
Children’s Activities at Midland University
Sponsored by Dave and Cynthia Christensen and US Bank
Saturday
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On the Green, Midland University Campus, Ninth and Clarkson
Games for all ages, firetruck rides, dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, face painting and much more! Most events are free! Concessions are available from Hands for Christ, First Baptist Church.
Special performances at Midland University
10 a.m.: Rosenbach Warriors
11 a.m.: Wildlife Encounters
12 p.m.: The Many Maccasins Dance Troupe
12 p.m.: Julie’s Creative Movement & Dance
Car Seat Check Event
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Parking Lot, Eighth and Clarkson
Free car seat inspections and installations performed by certified car seat technicians. Appointments suggested, but not required. Call Three Rivers Public Health Department at 402-727-5396 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Youth Pedal Pull
Sponsored by the Fremont Kiwanis Club
10 a.m. Ages 4-12. Midland University Parking Lot, 10th and Clarkson Street. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
Little Gentlemen & Little Miss JCF Pageant
Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation, Methodist Fremont Health and Fremont Kiwanis Club
Friday: 5 p.m., Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St.
A pageant for girls ages 5-8, being escorted by their little gentlemen. Participants will be dressed in 1800’s attire and are asked questions about themselves. Winners are picked at random.
Middle School Pool Party
Sponsored by Fremont Parks & Recreation
Friday: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Splash Station, 2809 Fremont Drive
For students who have completed fourth grade through eighth grade. Doors close at 7:45 p.m. The pool will be open for swimming. This event is a lock in. Once inside, students cannot leave without a parent. Hosted by Friends of the Fremont Area Parks.
Cosmic Bowling
Sponsored by Hy-Vee
Saturday: 7-10 p.m., 30 Bowl, 1205 E. 23rd St.
Free bowling and shoe rental for grades 9-12.
Ruff House Family Entertainment Center: Parents Night Off!
Saturday night, drop off your kids for an evening of fun! Partial night and full night options available. View RuffHouseFEC.com and click on Special Events for more information.
Water Fights
Hosted by local fire departments and firefighters
Sunday: 4 p.m., Park Avenue
(Between Fourth and Fifth streets in front of the courthouse)
Sporting Events
Ridge Road Run & Corporate Cup Challenge
Sponsored by Methodist Fremont Health
Saturday: 8 a.m., Christensen Field
(16th Street and Ridge Road Drive – Gate 5 Entrance)
5 Mile Run or 2 Mile Run/Walk – 6:30-7:30 a.m. Check-In
Sand Volleyball Tournament
Sponsored by BLT Plumbing, Heating & Air; Getzschman Heating; The Towline; and Methodist Fremont Health
Saturday: 10 a.m., The Low Line – Fremont Lakes SRA
Co-ed sand volleyball tournament. No park sticker required, inform the gate that you’re going to The Tow Line.
Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main Car, Truck and Bike Show
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Downtown Fremont
Take a walk down memory lane! Trophy presentations after the show. Over 400 entries every year! Sign is available the day of the show at the Car Show Center marked downtown.
Rodeo
Sponsored by Debbie Durham Family Foundation, Dugan Funeral Chapel, Farmers National Company, First Interstate Bank, Gene Steffy’s, Methodist Fremont Health, Ortho Nebraska, Walmart and PSSI.
Emergency services provided by North Bend Volunteer Fire Department.
Friday and Saturday
Christensen Field, 16th Street and Ridge Road
Gates: 6:30 p.m.; Rodeo 7:30 p.m.
Presale tickets: $13 each at the Information Booth in John C. Fremont City Park
Tickets at the gate: $15 each
Children 12 and under: Admitted free with adult admission
Friday Night Special: First responders showing a valid ID, buy 1 ticket, get 1 free!
See some of the top cowboys in the country matched against the top stock in the Midwest. Events will include: Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Comedy Acts, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding and Boot Racing!
Living History
Clemons Park, 16th Street and Luther Road
Friday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Special Saturday Events
10 a.m.: Windy – Native Flute & Demonstration
1 p.m.: Armored Warrior Combat by Order of Wrath
2 p.m.: Many Moccasins Native Dance Troupe
2:45 p.m.: Civil War Artillery Demonstration by Terry’s Texas Rangers
3:15 p.m.: WWII Power Demonstration
3:45 p.m.: 1941 Pin Up Pageant – Sponsored by Structural Components
4 p.m.: Dutch Oven Cook-Off
Encampments
• Union & Confederate Camps – Fremont Pathfinders (Union)
• Wood Carvers & Spinners Guild – Live demonstrations on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Buckskinners & Trader Camps – 1803-1840 Era fur trader encampments. Working camps with authentic trade goods (cookware dresses, shirts, leather goods, toys, powder horn drinkware, jewelry and more. All available for purchase.
• 1800’s Era Working Blacksmiths
• Tinker Barrel Maker
• Native American Camp & Hawk Throw – See the authentic 18-foot teepee. Watch a tomahawk throwing demonstration, then try your hand at hitting the target.
• Bowmaker – Handcrafted bows available for order.
• Fry Bread, Taco & Food Stand – Ma’s Fry Bread
• WWII Camp, Vehicle Display with Miniatures – Vehicles, tents, uniforms, weapons and equipment plus a great display of miniatures that kids and adults will love! Also a US Calvary display covering 1860-1940.
Pet Watering Hole available for your four-legged friends!
Beer Garden
Music & Spirits behind The L.A. Fireproof Door Co.
Friday: Gates open at 6 p.m.; Silver Moon Band starts at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday: Gates open at 6 p.m.; Hi-Fi Hangover starts at 8:30 p.m.
Historical Parade
Sponsored by Cobalt Credit Union
Pre-Parade Entertainment – Prior to parade on Main Street. Omaha Street Percussion and Eclipse Fire Freaks will be performing.
Historical Community Parade
Sunday: 1:30 p.m., Downtown Fremont – Parade route begins at First and Main streets, runs north to 11th Street, then east to Clarkson Street.
Floats After the Floats
Sponsored by First State Bank and Midland University
Sunday: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Midland University Parking Lot. Meet up after the parade for free ice cream bars!
Balloon Glow and Watermelon Feed
Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation and Gene Steffy’s
Friday at Sunset, West of Splash Station
See hot air balloons inflate and glow along the skyline. Free watermelon will be served at 8:15 p.m., while supplies last!
Tours
Nye Avenue Historical Tour
Sponsored by Nye Health Services
Friday: 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Board the tram at Nye Health Services at 655 W. 23rd St. Free advance tickets required. These are available at Premier Staffing at 415 E. Sixth St. (inside Lincoln Federal Building) beginning Monday, June 27. Tickets will be at the JCF Days Info Booth during the festival, only if available.
Barnard Park Historical Tour
Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation
Saturday: 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Board the tram at Barnard Park at Sixth and Clarkson streets. Tour the historical areas of Barnard Park and the Downtown Historical District. Free advance tickets required. These are available at Premier Staffing at 415 E. Sixth St. (inside Lincoln Federal Building) beginning June 27. Tickets will be at the JCF Days Info Booth during the festival, only if available.
Musings at May Museum
May Museum grounds, 1643 N. Nye Ave.
Saturday: 1-4 p.m.
Local historians, authors, musicians and private citizens will be positioned throughout the May Museum grounds to share their unique experiences and knowledge of Fremont and its distant and not-so-distant past. You are encouraged to bring photos and stories of your own Fremont history. Those items will be archived at the May Museum and will be available to others for research. For more information, contact Sue Reyzlik at 402-690-4926 or streyzlik@gmail.com.
John C. Fremont Park
Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation, Fremont Commons and Kiel’s Barbershop
Nebraska Remembering Our Fallen Exhibit
Old Junior High Cafeteria, 130 E. Ninth St. (East Meeting Room, Door 9, Enter on east side of building)
Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to noon
Nebraska Remembering Our Fallen Exhibit displays photos of Nebraska’s native sons and daughters lost in Iraq and Afghanistan. It has been traveling since January 2011, being seen by 1000s.
New! Rise & Shine Fritter Eating Competition
Sponsored by Rise & Shine Donuts and Debby Durham Family Foundation
Saturday: 8 a.m. until done
Ages 10 and under, Ages 11-16, Ages 17+
New! Ice Cream Eating Competition
Sponsored by Fremont Dairy Queen and Debby Durham Family Foundation
Saturday: 1 p.m. until done
Ages 10 and under, Ages 11-16, Ages 17+
Craft Vendor Show
Friday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Outdoor exhibits and vendors throughout the park.
Covered Wagon Display
Visit the historic covered wagon display in the center of John C. Fremont City Park.
Fremont Antique Power
Friday: 6-9 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Antique engines, tractors and more at the west end of the park.
Around Town
New! Backyard BBQ Contest
Sponsored by WholeStone Farms and Lincoln Premium Poultry
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cook Time
People’s Choice Taste Testing at 3 p.m.
$5/person to taste and vote for “People’s Choice”
David Kavich Parking Lot (Upper Level, Fourth Street and Park Avenue)
New! 10 Point Pitch Tournament
Sponsored by Fremont Parks and Recreation
Saturday: 1 p.m.
Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St.
$5/person, 3 people per team
Prize: 25% of entry fees, 75% donated to the Fremont Friendship Center
Free Diabetes Testing
Hosted by the Fremont Cosmopolitan Service Club
Saturday: 1-4 p.m.
Longacres, Military Avenue and Main Street
Free and open to the public.
Chautauqua Tent
Sponsored by Premier Staffing and Moostash Joe Tours
New! Thursday, July 7
In conjunction with MainStreet of Fremont’s Concert in the Park
6 p.m.: Opening Ceremony
6:30 p.m.: Children’s Activities with Parks and Rec
7 p.m.: Silver Moon Band
Friday, July 8
11:30 a.m.: DixieLand Band
1 p.m.: Richard Rader on piano
2 p.m.: Omaha Street Percussion
3 p.m.: Windy – Native Flute & Demonstration
4 p.m.: Bergan Debate Team
5 p.m.: The Garage Band
7 p.m.: Mike and Amy Spies
Saturday, July 9
10 a.m.: The Dancin’ Grannies
11 a.m.: KIMCHIKRAUT
12 p.m.: First Nebraska Volunteer Brass Band
1 p.m.: Magic by Joe Cole
2 p.m.: Julie’s Creative Movement & Dance
3 p.m.: The Happy Players
4 p.m.: The Many Moccasins Dance Troupe
5 p.m.: More Magic by Joe Cole
6 p.m.: God Is Love
7 p.m.: Sound Force (previously known as Heartland Hoedowners)
Sunday, July 10
9:30 a.m.: Community Church Service with Spoudazo
10:30 a.m.: Hymnal Singing
Food
John C. Fremont City Park Food Court
Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cosmopolitan Club Pancake Feed
$7 Advance Tickets, $8 At the Door
Old Junior High Cafeteria, 130 E. Ninth St. (East Meeting Room, Door 9, Enter on east side of building)
Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to noon
Raffle: $1,000 cash or $1,000 gift card to Arms & Ammo
Call 402-719-6256 for tickets. Drawing Sunday at noon.
FUMC Pie Parlor
First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St.
Friday: 2-8 p.m.
Saturday: 2-8 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.