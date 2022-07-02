2022 John C. Fremont Days Schedule

Opening Ceremony

Thursday, July 7

John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets

6 p.m.: Opening Ceremony

6:30 p.m.: Children’s Activities with Parks and Rec

7 p.m.: Live music by Silver Moon Band

Just for the Kids

Children’s Activities at Midland University

Sponsored by Dave and Cynthia Christensen and US Bank

Saturday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On the Green, Midland University Campus, Ninth and Clarkson

Games for all ages, firetruck rides, dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, face painting and much more! Most events are free! Concessions are available from Hands for Christ, First Baptist Church.

Special performances at Midland University

10 a.m.: Rosenbach Warriors

11 a.m.: Wildlife Encounters

12 p.m.: The Many Maccasins Dance Troupe

12 p.m.: Julie’s Creative Movement & Dance

Car Seat Check Event

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Parking Lot, Eighth and Clarkson

Free car seat inspections and installations performed by certified car seat technicians. Appointments suggested, but not required. Call Three Rivers Public Health Department at 402-727-5396 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Youth Pedal Pull

Sponsored by the Fremont Kiwanis Club

10 a.m. Ages 4-12. Midland University Parking Lot, 10th and Clarkson Street. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Little Gentlemen & Little Miss JCF Pageant

Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation, Methodist Fremont Health and Fremont Kiwanis Club

Friday: 5 p.m., Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St.

A pageant for girls ages 5-8, being escorted by their little gentlemen. Participants will be dressed in 1800’s attire and are asked questions about themselves. Winners are picked at random.

Middle School Pool Party

Sponsored by Fremont Parks & Recreation

Friday: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Splash Station, 2809 Fremont Drive

For students who have completed fourth grade through eighth grade. Doors close at 7:45 p.m. The pool will be open for swimming. This event is a lock in. Once inside, students cannot leave without a parent. Hosted by Friends of the Fremont Area Parks.

Cosmic Bowling

Sponsored by Hy-Vee

Saturday: 7-10 p.m., 30 Bowl, 1205 E. 23rd St.

Free bowling and shoe rental for grades 9-12.

Ruff House Family Entertainment Center: Parents Night Off!

Saturday night, drop off your kids for an evening of fun! Partial night and full night options available. View RuffHouseFEC.com and click on Special Events for more information.

Water Fights

Hosted by local fire departments and firefighters

Sunday: 4 p.m., Park Avenue

(Between Fourth and Fifth streets in front of the courthouse)

Sporting Events

Ridge Road Run & Corporate Cup Challenge

Sponsored by Methodist Fremont Health

Saturday: 8 a.m., Christensen Field

(16th Street and Ridge Road Drive – Gate 5 Entrance)

5 Mile Run or 2 Mile Run/Walk – 6:30-7:30 a.m. Check-In

Sand Volleyball Tournament

Sponsored by BLT Plumbing, Heating & Air; Getzschman Heating; The Towline; and Methodist Fremont Health

Saturday: 10 a.m., The Low Line – Fremont Lakes SRA

Co-ed sand volleyball tournament. No park sticker required, inform the gate that you’re going to The Tow Line.

Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main Car, Truck and Bike Show

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Downtown Fremont

Take a walk down memory lane! Trophy presentations after the show. Over 400 entries every year! Sign is available the day of the show at the Car Show Center marked downtown.

Rodeo

Sponsored by Debbie Durham Family Foundation, Dugan Funeral Chapel, Farmers National Company, First Interstate Bank, Gene Steffy’s, Methodist Fremont Health, Ortho Nebraska, Walmart and PSSI.

Emergency services provided by North Bend Volunteer Fire Department.

Friday and Saturday

Christensen Field, 16th Street and Ridge Road

Gates: 6:30 p.m.; Rodeo 7:30 p.m.

Presale tickets: $13 each at the Information Booth in John C. Fremont City Park

Tickets at the gate: $15 each

Children 12 and under: Admitted free with adult admission

Friday Night Special: First responders showing a valid ID, buy 1 ticket, get 1 free!

See some of the top cowboys in the country matched against the top stock in the Midwest. Events will include: Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Comedy Acts, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding and Boot Racing!

Living History

Clemons Park, 16th Street and Luther Road

Friday: Noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Special Saturday Events

10 a.m.: Windy – Native Flute & Demonstration

1 p.m.: Armored Warrior Combat by Order of Wrath

2 p.m.: Many Moccasins Native Dance Troupe

2:45 p.m.: Civil War Artillery Demonstration by Terry’s Texas Rangers

3:15 p.m.: WWII Power Demonstration

3:45 p.m.: 1941 Pin Up Pageant – Sponsored by Structural Components

4 p.m.: Dutch Oven Cook-Off

Encampments

• Union & Confederate Camps – Fremont Pathfinders (Union)

• Wood Carvers & Spinners Guild – Live demonstrations on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Buckskinners & Trader Camps – 1803-1840 Era fur trader encampments. Working camps with authentic trade goods (cookware dresses, shirts, leather goods, toys, powder horn drinkware, jewelry and more. All available for purchase.

• 1800’s Era Working Blacksmiths

• Tinker Barrel Maker

• Native American Camp & Hawk Throw – See the authentic 18-foot teepee. Watch a tomahawk throwing demonstration, then try your hand at hitting the target.

• Bowmaker – Handcrafted bows available for order.

• Fry Bread, Taco & Food Stand – Ma’s Fry Bread

• WWII Camp, Vehicle Display with Miniatures – Vehicles, tents, uniforms, weapons and equipment plus a great display of miniatures that kids and adults will love! Also a US Calvary display covering 1860-1940.

Pet Watering Hole available for your four-legged friends!

Beer Garden

Music & Spirits behind The L.A. Fireproof Door Co.

Friday: Gates open at 6 p.m.; Silver Moon Band starts at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: Gates open at 6 p.m.; Hi-Fi Hangover starts at 8:30 p.m.

Historical Parade

Sponsored by Cobalt Credit Union

Pre-Parade Entertainment – Prior to parade on Main Street. Omaha Street Percussion and Eclipse Fire Freaks will be performing.

Historical Community Parade

Sunday: 1:30 p.m., Downtown Fremont – Parade route begins at First and Main streets, runs north to 11th Street, then east to Clarkson Street.

Floats After the Floats

Sponsored by First State Bank and Midland University

Sunday: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Midland University Parking Lot. Meet up after the parade for free ice cream bars!

Balloon Glow and Watermelon Feed

Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation and Gene Steffy’s

Friday at Sunset, West of Splash Station

See hot air balloons inflate and glow along the skyline. Free watermelon will be served at 8:15 p.m., while supplies last!

Tours

Nye Avenue Historical Tour

Sponsored by Nye Health Services

Friday: 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Board the tram at Nye Health Services at 655 W. 23rd St. Free advance tickets required. These are available at Premier Staffing at 415 E. Sixth St. (inside Lincoln Federal Building) beginning Monday, June 27. Tickets will be at the JCF Days Info Booth during the festival, only if available.

Barnard Park Historical Tour

Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation

Saturday: 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Board the tram at Barnard Park at Sixth and Clarkson streets. Tour the historical areas of Barnard Park and the Downtown Historical District. Free advance tickets required. These are available at Premier Staffing at 415 E. Sixth St. (inside Lincoln Federal Building) beginning June 27. Tickets will be at the JCF Days Info Booth during the festival, only if available.

Musings at May Museum

May Museum grounds, 1643 N. Nye Ave.

Saturday: 1-4 p.m.

Local historians, authors, musicians and private citizens will be positioned throughout the May Museum grounds to share their unique experiences and knowledge of Fremont and its distant and not-so-distant past. You are encouraged to bring photos and stories of your own Fremont history. Those items will be archived at the May Museum and will be available to others for research. For more information, contact Sue Reyzlik at 402-690-4926 or streyzlik@gmail.com.

John C. Fremont Park

Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation, Fremont Commons and Kiel’s Barbershop

Nebraska Remembering Our Fallen Exhibit

Old Junior High Cafeteria, 130 E. Ninth St. (East Meeting Room, Door 9, Enter on east side of building)

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to noon

Nebraska Remembering Our Fallen Exhibit displays photos of Nebraska’s native sons and daughters lost in Iraq and Afghanistan. It has been traveling since January 2011, being seen by 1000s.

New! Rise & Shine Fritter Eating Competition

Sponsored by Rise & Shine Donuts and Debby Durham Family Foundation

Saturday: 8 a.m. until done

Ages 10 and under, Ages 11-16, Ages 17+

New! Ice Cream Eating Competition

Sponsored by Fremont Dairy Queen and Debby Durham Family Foundation

Saturday: 1 p.m. until done

Ages 10 and under, Ages 11-16, Ages 17+

Craft Vendor Show

Friday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Outdoor exhibits and vendors throughout the park.

Covered Wagon Display

Visit the historic covered wagon display in the center of John C. Fremont City Park.

Fremont Antique Power

Friday: 6-9 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Antique engines, tractors and more at the west end of the park.

Around Town

New! Backyard BBQ Contest

Sponsored by WholeStone Farms and Lincoln Premium Poultry

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cook Time

People’s Choice Taste Testing at 3 p.m.

$5/person to taste and vote for “People’s Choice”

David Kavich Parking Lot (Upper Level, Fourth Street and Park Avenue)

New! 10 Point Pitch Tournament

Sponsored by Fremont Parks and Recreation

Saturday: 1 p.m.

Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St.

$5/person, 3 people per team

Prize: 25% of entry fees, 75% donated to the Fremont Friendship Center

Free Diabetes Testing

Hosted by the Fremont Cosmopolitan Service Club

Saturday: 1-4 p.m.

Longacres, Military Avenue and Main Street

Free and open to the public.

Chautauqua Tent

Sponsored by Premier Staffing and Moostash Joe Tours

New! Thursday, July 7

In conjunction with MainStreet of Fremont’s Concert in the Park

6 p.m.: Opening Ceremony

6:30 p.m.: Children’s Activities with Parks and Rec

7 p.m.: Silver Moon Band

Friday, July 8

11:30 a.m.: DixieLand Band

1 p.m.: Richard Rader on piano

2 p.m.: Omaha Street Percussion

3 p.m.: Windy – Native Flute & Demonstration

4 p.m.: Bergan Debate Team

5 p.m.: The Garage Band

7 p.m.: Mike and Amy Spies

Saturday, July 9

10 a.m.: The Dancin’ Grannies

11 a.m.: KIMCHIKRAUT

12 p.m.: First Nebraska Volunteer Brass Band

1 p.m.: Magic by Joe Cole

2 p.m.: Julie’s Creative Movement & Dance

3 p.m.: The Happy Players

4 p.m.: The Many Moccasins Dance Troupe

5 p.m.: More Magic by Joe Cole

6 p.m.: God Is Love

7 p.m.: Sound Force (previously known as Heartland Hoedowners)

Sunday, July 10

9:30 a.m.: Community Church Service with Spoudazo

10:30 a.m.: Hymnal Singing

Food

John C. Fremont City Park Food Court

Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cosmopolitan Club Pancake Feed

$7 Advance Tickets, $8 At the Door

Old Junior High Cafeteria, 130 E. Ninth St. (East Meeting Room, Door 9, Enter on east side of building)

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to noon

Raffle: $1,000 cash or $1,000 gift card to Arms & Ammo

Call 402-719-6256 for tickets. Drawing Sunday at noon.

FUMC Pie Parlor

First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St.

Friday: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday: 2-8 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

