Opening Ceremony

Thursday, July 13

John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets

6 p.m.: Opening Ceremony

6:30 p.m.: Children’s Activities with Parks and Rec

7 p.m.: Live music by The Silver Moon Band

Just for the Kids

Children’s Activities at Midland University

Saturday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On the Green, Midland University Campus, Ninth and Clarkson

Games for all ages, firetruck rides, dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, face painting by Colors Da Clown and much more! Most events are free! Concessions are available from Hands for Christ, First Baptist Church.

Special performances at Midland University

9:30 a.m.: Rosenbach Warriors

10 a.m.: Critter Close-Ups

11 a.m.: The Many Moccasins Dance Troupe

12 p.m.: Julie’s Creative Movement & Dance

Car Seat Check Event

9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Main Parking Lot, Eighth and Clarkson

Free car seat inspections and installations performed by certified car seat technicians. Appointments suggested, but not required. Call Three Rivers Public Health Department at 402-727-5396 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Youth Pedal Pull

Sponsored by the Fremont Kiwanis Club

10 a.m. Ages 4-12. Midland University Parking Lot, 10th and Clarkson Streets. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Little Gentlemen & Little Miss JCF Pageant

Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation and Methodist Fremont Health

Friday: 4:30 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St.

A pageant for girls ages 5-8, being escorted by their little gentlemen. Participants will be dressed in 1800’s attire and are asked questions about themselves. Winners are picked at random.

Middle School Pool Party

Sponsored by Fremont Parks & Recreation

Friday: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Splash Station, 2809 Fremont Drive

For students who have completed fourth grade through eighth grade. Doors close at 7:45 p.m. The pool will be open for swimming. This event is a lock in. Once inside, students cannot leave without a parent. Admission is $3 (No pool passes accepted). Hosted by Friends of the Fremont Area Parks.

Cosmic Bowling

Sponsored by Hy-Vee

Saturday: 7-9 p.m., 30 Bowl, 1205 E. 23rd St.

Free bowling and shoe rental for grades 9-12 and special needs individuals of all ages.

Ruff House Family Entertainment Center: Parents Night Off!

Saturday night, drop off your kids for an evening of fun! Partial night and full night options available. View rhfec.com and click on Special Events for more information.

Sporting Events

Fremont Soccer Club 3v3 Soccer Fun Tournament

Sponsored by Getzschman Heating and Methodist Fremont Health

Friday: 5 p.m. and Saturday 3 p.m., Fremont Soccer Club Fields, Christensen Field, 16th Street and Ridge Road Drive. (Could go into Sunday, depending on team entries)

Sand Volleyball Tournament

Sponsored by D&L Concrete and The Tow Line

Saturday: 9 a.m., The Low Line – Fremont Lakes SRA

Co-ed sand volleyball tournament. No park sticker required, inform the gate that you’re going to The Tow Line.

Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main Car, Truck and Bike Show

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Downtown Fremont

New judges and software for 2023

Take a walk down memory lane! Trophy presentations after the show. Over 400 entries every year! Sign up is available the day of the show at the Car Show Center marked downtown.

Rodeo

Sponsored by Debbie Durham Family Foundation, Dillon Brothers Harley Davidson, Dillon Brothers Motor Sports, Dugan Funeral Chapel, Dodge County CVA, First Interstate Bank, Gene Steffy’s, S2 Refuse & Recycle.

Emergency services provided by North Bend and Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Fire Departments.

Friday and Saturday

Christensen Field, 16th Street and Ridge Road

Gates: 6:30 p.m.; Rodeo 7:30 p.m.

Presale tickets: $13 each at the Information Booth in John C. Fremont City Park

Tickets at the gate: $15 each

Children 12 and under: Admitted free with adult admission

Friday Night Special: First responders showing a valid ID, buy 1 ticket, get 1 free!

See some of the top cowboys in the country matched against the top stock in the Midwest. Events will include: Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Comedy Acts, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding and Boot Racing!

Living History

Sponsored by Fremont Mall and Marv McLeod

Clemons Park, 16th Street and Luther Road

Friday: Noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Special Friday Event

6-7 p.m.: 1941 Pin-Up Girls Meet and Greet

Special Saturday Events

1 p.m.: Armored Warrior Combat by Order of Wrath and Omaha Ravens Medieval Combat

2:45 p.m.: Horse Drawn Artillery Demonstration by Terry’s Texas Rangers

3 p.m.: Many Moccasins Dance Troupe

Encampments

• 1800’s Era Working Blacksmiths – William Cover

• Bow Maker – Handcrafted bows by Bill Strong

• Buckskinners & Trader Camps – Working camps with authentic trade goods (cookware, dresses, shirts, leather goods, toys, powder horn drinkware, jewelry and more.

• Hammer Dulcimer Music Demonstration

• Nancy’s Furs and Beanies

• Pathfinder Wood Carvers

• Renaissance Group

• Salt N Pepper Barbecue

• Sioux Painted Teepee – See the authentic 18-foot teepee.

• Spinners Guild

• Sweet Grass information by Charlie Trading & Sweet Grass

• The Honey Bee Man – Renaissance Honey Expert

• The Great Plains Society of Military Historians War Display – Saturday only – A display of various artifacts, equipment, weapons and vehicles ranging from Civil War to present day.

Pet Watering Hole available for your four-legged friends!

Beer Garden

Music & Spirits behind The L.A. Fireproof Door Co.

Friday: 8 p.m. to midnight, The Britts – British Rock of the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Saturday: 8 p.m. to midnight, Lemon Fresh Day – Top 40 Rock, Pop, Country, R&B, Hair Metal, Classics, you name it! Listen to the best songs from every channel!

Historical Parade

Sponsored by Cobalt Credit Union

Pre-Parade Entertainment – 12:30 p.m. on Main Street. Omaha Street Percussion and Eclipse Fire Freaks will be performing.

Historical Community Parade

Sunday: 1:30 p.m., Downtown Fremont – Parade route begins at First and Main streets, runs north to 11th Street, then east to Clarkson Street.

Ice Cream After the Floats

Sponsored by RVR Bank and Midland University

Sunday: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Midland University Parking Lot. Meet up after the parade for free ice cream!

Balloon Glow and Watermelon Feed

Sponsored by Fremont Children’s Dentistry, Gene Steffy’s, Dodge County CVB and Hy-Vee

Friday at Sunset, West of Splash Station

See hot air balloons inflate and glow along the skyline. Free watermelon will be available while supplies last.

Tours at May Museum

Friday and Saturday: 1-4 p.m., May Museum, 1643 N. Nye Ave.

May Museum will be open for tours for a nominal fee. Special exhibits include “Wedding Bells, Matrimonial Attire and Customs through the Decades” as well as a temporary exhibit of 19th Century Valentines. Also visit the Victorian Flower Garden, open daily and free of charge!

Historical Tours

Nye Avenue Historical Tour

Sponsored by Nye Health Services

Friday: 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Board the tram at Nye Health Services at 655 W. 23rd St. Free advance tickets required. These are available at Premier Staffing at 415 E. Sixth St. (inside Lincoln Federal Building) beginning Monday, July 3. Tickets will be at the JCF Days Info Booth during the festival, only if available.

Barnard Park Historical Tour

Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation

Saturday: 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Board the tram at Barnard Park at Sixth and Clarkson streets. Tour the historical areas of Barnard Park and the Downtown Historical District. Free advance tickets required. These are available at Premier Staffing at 415 E. Sixth St. (inside Lincoln Federal Building) beginning July 3. Tickets will be at the JCF Days Info Booth during the festival, only if available.

John C. Fremont Park

Sponsored by Kiel’s Barbershop

Craft Vendor Show

Friday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Outdoor exhibits and vendors throughout the park.

Glasspring Studio Glass Blowing

Sponsored by Kiel’s Barbershop

Friday, Saturday and Sunday – Demonstrations every 20-30 minutes throughout the day.

JD Bears – Chainsaw Carving

Friday: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30-3 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6:30-8 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30-11 a.m.; 12:30-2 p.m., 3-4:30 p.m., 6:30-8 p.m.

Sunday: 10-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2 p.m., 2:30-4 p.m.

Auctions for Glasspring Studio Glass Art and JD Bear Chainsaw Carving start at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday after the parade in the Chautauqua Tent.

Covered Wagon Display

Landscaping by Siffring Landscaping and Garden Center

Visit our historic covered wagon display in the center of John C. Fremont City Park.

Fremont Antique Power

Friday: 6-9 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Antique engines, tractors and more at the west end of the park.

Yin/Restorative Yoga Class

Saturday: 7:15-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park.

Join Erin Rock with Traveling Yoga Gypsy and Haley Winterstein with Soul Level Healings for a beginner friendly yoga class. This will be a Yin/Restorative inspired class with the intention of allowing you to rest the body and the mind. $10 fee, 25 spots available.

Ice Cream Eating Competition

Sponsored by Fremont Dairy Queen and Debby Durham Family Foundation

Saturday: 1 p.m. until done, center of John C. Fremont Park. Age 10 and

Ages 10 and under, Ages 11-16, Ages 17+

Around Town

SPECIAL EVENT - Omaha Children’s Museum Dinosaur Safari – Photosaurus T-Rex, Stegosaurus, Apatosaurus

Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation and Dodge County CVB

Corner of Sixth and Main street, downtown Fremont (in the old FNBO Building

Friday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Children can explore a prehistoric world at the Dinosaur Safari. This exhibit features animatronic dinosaurs, as well as fossil dig stations.

Pianos On Main

Friday: 3 p.m., corner of Sixth and Main streets

The adventurous pianists from Miss Laura’s Piano School will dazzle you with their swell tunes and syncopated stylings that will have you tapping your toes. Admire the whimsically painted pianos as you stroll down Main Street listening to live, outdoor piano performances.

Ruff House – Laser Tag in the Park

Sponsored by Ruff House Family Entertainment Center

Friday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Barnard Park, Clarkson Street and Military Avenue

$25 – All Day Play; $6 Individual Games

Teams, FFA, Tournaments and More. Visit their website, rhfec.com, for details and registration.

Rise & Shine Fritter Eating Competition

Sponsored by Rise & Shine Donuts and Debby Durham Family Foundation

Saturday: 9 a.m. until done

Midland University Green Space

Ages 10 and under, Ages 11-16, Ages 17+

Backyard BBQ Contest

Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation, WholeStone Farms, Baker’s, Lincoln Premium Poultry, Fremont Meat Market, Sapp Bros. – A&W, and Business Improvement District

Saturday: 6 a.m. Check-In, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cook Time

People’s Choice Taste Testing at 3 p.m.

$5/choice of meat to taste and vote for “People’s Choice”

Park Avenue parking lot between Third and Fourth streets

Free Diabetes Testing

Hosted by the Fremont Cosmopolitan Service Club

Saturday: 1-4 p.m.

Longacres, Military Avenue and Main Street

Free and open to the public.

True, Blue & Trusted Melodrama by Anderson & Sweeney

Permission of Eldridge Publishing Inc., in conjunction with John C. Fremont Days

Saturday: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St.

$5 entry

Salem Lutheran Church Polka Church Service

Sunday: Service begins at 8:30 a.m.

Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave.

Featuring the Leo Lonnie Polka Band

Water Fights

Sunday: 3:30 p.m., in front of the Dodge County Courthouse, Park Avenue, between Fourth and Fifth streets

Hosted by Fremont Rural Fire Dept. and North Bend Volunteer Fire Dept.

Chautauqua Tent

Sponsored by Premier Staffing

Thursday, July 13

In conjunction with MainStreet of Fremont’s Concert in the Park

6 p.m.: Opening Ceremony

6:30 p.m.: Children’s Activities with Parks and Rec

7 p.m.: Silver Moon Band

Friday, July 14

11:30 a.m.: Dixieland Band

1 p.m.: That Hypotist

2 p.m.: Chautauqua Dog Show with FurEver Homes Inc.

4 p.m.: The Shucks Brothers

5 p.m.: That Hypnotist Returns

6 p.m.: SoundForce (previously known as Heartland Hoedowners)

7 p.m.: Omaha Street Percussion

Saturday, July 15

10 a.m.: The Essen Family

11 a.m.: Pathfinder Chorus

12 p.m.: Magic by Joe Cole

1 p.m.: Many Moccasins Dance Troupe

2 p.m.: Julie’s Creative Movement & Dance

3 p.m.: 1st Nebraska Volunteers Brass Band

4 p.m.: Magic by Joe Cole Returns

5 p.m.: Acoustic Favorites with Tim Howard

6 p.m.: Thrada Fashion Show – When Thriftology Meets Prada (Sponsored by Care Corps’ LifeHouse)

7 p.m.: The Garage Band

Sunday, July 16

9:30 a.m.: Bilingual Community Church Service with Spoudazo, Pastor Ryan Ankersen with Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Pastor Juan with De Regreso A Casa

10:30 a.m.: Hymn Sing with Pastor McQueen and Liberty Baptist Church Choir

3:30 p.m.: Glasspring Studio and JD Bear Chainsaw Carving Auctions

Food

John C. Fremont City Park Food Court

Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank

Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy fresh squeezed lemonade, gyros, barbecue, funnel cakes and more!

Cosmopolitan Club Pancake Feed

$7 Advance Tickets, $8 At the Door

Salem Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall (Military Avenue and C Street, use entrance off Sixth Street)

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to noon

First United Methodist Church Pie Parlor

First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.