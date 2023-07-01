Opening Ceremony
Thursday, July 13
John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets
6 p.m.: Opening Ceremony
6:30 p.m.: Children’s Activities with Parks and Rec
7 p.m.: Live music by The Silver Moon Band
Just for the Kids
Children’s Activities at Midland University
Saturday
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On the Green, Midland University Campus, Ninth and Clarkson
Games for all ages, firetruck rides, dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, face painting by Colors Da Clown and much more! Most events are free! Concessions are available from Hands for Christ, First Baptist Church.
Special performances at Midland University
9:30 a.m.: Rosenbach Warriors
10 a.m.: Critter Close-Ups
11 a.m.: The Many Moccasins Dance Troupe
12 p.m.: Julie’s Creative Movement & Dance
Car Seat Check Event
9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Main Parking Lot, Eighth and Clarkson
Free car seat inspections and installations performed by certified car seat technicians. Appointments suggested, but not required. Call Three Rivers Public Health Department at 402-727-5396 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Youth Pedal Pull
Sponsored by the Fremont Kiwanis Club
10 a.m. Ages 4-12. Midland University Parking Lot, 10th and Clarkson Streets. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
Little Gentlemen & Little Miss JCF Pageant
Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation and Methodist Fremont Health
Friday: 4:30 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St.
A pageant for girls ages 5-8, being escorted by their little gentlemen. Participants will be dressed in 1800’s attire and are asked questions about themselves. Winners are picked at random.
Middle School Pool Party
Sponsored by Fremont Parks & Recreation
Friday: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Splash Station, 2809 Fremont Drive
For students who have completed fourth grade through eighth grade. Doors close at 7:45 p.m. The pool will be open for swimming. This event is a lock in. Once inside, students cannot leave without a parent. Admission is $3 (No pool passes accepted). Hosted by Friends of the Fremont Area Parks.
Cosmic Bowling
Sponsored by Hy-Vee
Saturday: 7-9 p.m., 30 Bowl, 1205 E. 23rd St.
Free bowling and shoe rental for grades 9-12 and special needs individuals of all ages.
Ruff House Family Entertainment Center: Parents Night Off!
Saturday night, drop off your kids for an evening of fun! Partial night and full night options available. View rhfec.com and click on Special Events for more information.
Sporting Events
Fremont Soccer Club 3v3 Soccer Fun Tournament
Sponsored by Getzschman Heating and Methodist Fremont Health
Friday: 5 p.m. and Saturday 3 p.m., Fremont Soccer Club Fields, Christensen Field, 16th Street and Ridge Road Drive. (Could go into Sunday, depending on team entries)
Sand Volleyball Tournament
Sponsored by D&L Concrete and The Tow Line
Saturday: 9 a.m., The Low Line – Fremont Lakes SRA
Co-ed sand volleyball tournament. No park sticker required, inform the gate that you’re going to The Tow Line.
Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main Car, Truck and Bike Show
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Downtown Fremont
New judges and software for 2023
Take a walk down memory lane! Trophy presentations after the show. Over 400 entries every year! Sign up is available the day of the show at the Car Show Center marked downtown.
Rodeo
Sponsored by Debbie Durham Family Foundation, Dillon Brothers Harley Davidson, Dillon Brothers Motor Sports, Dugan Funeral Chapel, Dodge County CVA, First Interstate Bank, Gene Steffy’s, S2 Refuse & Recycle.
Emergency services provided by North Bend and Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Fire Departments.
Friday and Saturday
Christensen Field, 16th Street and Ridge Road
Gates: 6:30 p.m.; Rodeo 7:30 p.m.
Presale tickets: $13 each at the Information Booth in John C. Fremont City Park
Tickets at the gate: $15 each
Children 12 and under: Admitted free with adult admission
Friday Night Special: First responders showing a valid ID, buy 1 ticket, get 1 free!
See some of the top cowboys in the country matched against the top stock in the Midwest. Events will include: Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Comedy Acts, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding and Boot Racing!
Living History
Sponsored by Fremont Mall and Marv McLeod
Clemons Park, 16th Street and Luther Road
Friday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Special Friday Event
6-7 p.m.: 1941 Pin-Up Girls Meet and Greet
Special Saturday Events
1 p.m.: Armored Warrior Combat by Order of Wrath and Omaha Ravens Medieval Combat
2:45 p.m.: Horse Drawn Artillery Demonstration by Terry’s Texas Rangers
3 p.m.: Many Moccasins Dance Troupe
Encampments
• 1800’s Era Working Blacksmiths – William Cover
• Bow Maker – Handcrafted bows by Bill Strong
• Buckskinners & Trader Camps – Working camps with authentic trade goods (cookware, dresses, shirts, leather goods, toys, powder horn drinkware, jewelry and more.
• Hammer Dulcimer Music Demonstration
• Nancy’s Furs and Beanies
• Pathfinder Wood Carvers
• Renaissance Group
• Salt N Pepper Barbecue
• Sioux Painted Teepee – See the authentic 18-foot teepee.
• Spinners Guild
• Sweet Grass information by Charlie Trading & Sweet Grass
• The Honey Bee Man – Renaissance Honey Expert
• The Great Plains Society of Military Historians War Display – Saturday only – A display of various artifacts, equipment, weapons and vehicles ranging from Civil War to present day.
Pet Watering Hole available for your four-legged friends!
Beer Garden
Music & Spirits behind The L.A. Fireproof Door Co.
Friday: 8 p.m. to midnight, The Britts – British Rock of the 60s, 70s and 80s.
Saturday: 8 p.m. to midnight, Lemon Fresh Day – Top 40 Rock, Pop, Country, R&B, Hair Metal, Classics, you name it! Listen to the best songs from every channel!
Historical Parade
Sponsored by Cobalt Credit Union
Pre-Parade Entertainment – 12:30 p.m. on Main Street. Omaha Street Percussion and Eclipse Fire Freaks will be performing.
Historical Community Parade
Sunday: 1:30 p.m., Downtown Fremont – Parade route begins at First and Main streets, runs north to 11th Street, then east to Clarkson Street.
Ice Cream After the Floats
Sponsored by RVR Bank and Midland University
Sunday: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Midland University Parking Lot. Meet up after the parade for free ice cream!
Balloon Glow and Watermelon Feed
Sponsored by Fremont Children’s Dentistry, Gene Steffy’s, Dodge County CVB and Hy-Vee
Friday at Sunset, West of Splash Station
See hot air balloons inflate and glow along the skyline. Free watermelon will be available while supplies last.
Tours at May Museum
Friday and Saturday: 1-4 p.m., May Museum, 1643 N. Nye Ave.
May Museum will be open for tours for a nominal fee. Special exhibits include “Wedding Bells, Matrimonial Attire and Customs through the Decades” as well as a temporary exhibit of 19th Century Valentines. Also visit the Victorian Flower Garden, open daily and free of charge!
Historical Tours
Nye Avenue Historical Tour
Sponsored by Nye Health Services
Friday: 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Board the tram at Nye Health Services at 655 W. 23rd St. Free advance tickets required. These are available at Premier Staffing at 415 E. Sixth St. (inside Lincoln Federal Building) beginning Monday, July 3. Tickets will be at the JCF Days Info Booth during the festival, only if available.
Barnard Park Historical Tour
Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation
Saturday: 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Board the tram at Barnard Park at Sixth and Clarkson streets. Tour the historical areas of Barnard Park and the Downtown Historical District. Free advance tickets required. These are available at Premier Staffing at 415 E. Sixth St. (inside Lincoln Federal Building) beginning July 3. Tickets will be at the JCF Days Info Booth during the festival, only if available.
John C. Fremont Park
Sponsored by Kiel’s Barbershop
Craft Vendor Show
Friday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Outdoor exhibits and vendors throughout the park.
Glasspring Studio Glass Blowing
Sponsored by Kiel’s Barbershop
Friday, Saturday and Sunday – Demonstrations every 20-30 minutes throughout the day.
JD Bears – Chainsaw Carving
Friday: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30-3 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6:30-8 p.m.
Saturday: 9:30-11 a.m.; 12:30-2 p.m., 3-4:30 p.m., 6:30-8 p.m.
Sunday: 10-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2 p.m., 2:30-4 p.m.
Auctions for Glasspring Studio Glass Art and JD Bear Chainsaw Carving start at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday after the parade in the Chautauqua Tent.
Covered Wagon Display
Landscaping by Siffring Landscaping and Garden Center
Visit our historic covered wagon display in the center of John C. Fremont City Park.
Fremont Antique Power
Friday: 6-9 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Antique engines, tractors and more at the west end of the park.
Yin/Restorative Yoga Class
Saturday: 7:15-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park.
Join Erin Rock with Traveling Yoga Gypsy and Haley Winterstein with Soul Level Healings for a beginner friendly yoga class. This will be a Yin/Restorative inspired class with the intention of allowing you to rest the body and the mind. $10 fee, 25 spots available.
Ice Cream Eating Competition
Sponsored by Fremont Dairy Queen and Debby Durham Family Foundation
Saturday: 1 p.m. until done, center of John C. Fremont Park. Age 10 and
Ages 10 and under, Ages 11-16, Ages 17+
Around Town
SPECIAL EVENT - Omaha Children’s Museum Dinosaur Safari – Photosaurus T-Rex, Stegosaurus, Apatosaurus
Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation and Dodge County CVB
Corner of Sixth and Main street, downtown Fremont (in the old FNBO Building
Friday: Noon to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.
Children can explore a prehistoric world at the Dinosaur Safari. This exhibit features animatronic dinosaurs, as well as fossil dig stations.
Pianos On Main
Friday: 3 p.m., corner of Sixth and Main streets
The adventurous pianists from Miss Laura’s Piano School will dazzle you with their swell tunes and syncopated stylings that will have you tapping your toes. Admire the whimsically painted pianos as you stroll down Main Street listening to live, outdoor piano performances.
Ruff House – Laser Tag in the Park
Sponsored by Ruff House Family Entertainment Center
Friday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Barnard Park, Clarkson Street and Military Avenue
$25 – All Day Play; $6 Individual Games
Teams, FFA, Tournaments and More. Visit their website, rhfec.com, for details and registration.
Rise & Shine Fritter Eating Competition
Sponsored by Rise & Shine Donuts and Debby Durham Family Foundation
Saturday: 9 a.m. until done
Midland University Green Space
Ages 10 and under, Ages 11-16, Ages 17+
Backyard BBQ Contest
Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation, WholeStone Farms, Baker’s, Lincoln Premium Poultry, Fremont Meat Market, Sapp Bros. – A&W, and Business Improvement District
Saturday: 6 a.m. Check-In, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cook Time
People’s Choice Taste Testing at 3 p.m.
$5/choice of meat to taste and vote for “People’s Choice”
Park Avenue parking lot between Third and Fourth streets
Free Diabetes Testing
Hosted by the Fremont Cosmopolitan Service Club
Saturday: 1-4 p.m.
Longacres, Military Avenue and Main Street
Free and open to the public.
True, Blue & Trusted Melodrama by Anderson & Sweeney
Permission of Eldridge Publishing Inc., in conjunction with John C. Fremont Days
Saturday: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St.
$5 entry
Salem Lutheran Church Polka Church Service
Sunday: Service begins at 8:30 a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave.
Featuring the Leo Lonnie Polka Band
Water Fights
Sunday: 3:30 p.m., in front of the Dodge County Courthouse, Park Avenue, between Fourth and Fifth streets
Hosted by Fremont Rural Fire Dept. and North Bend Volunteer Fire Dept.
Chautauqua Tent
Sponsored by Premier Staffing
Thursday, July 13
In conjunction with MainStreet of Fremont’s Concert in the Park
6 p.m.: Opening Ceremony
6:30 p.m.: Children’s Activities with Parks and Rec
7 p.m.: Silver Moon Band
Friday, July 14
11:30 a.m.: Dixieland Band
1 p.m.: That Hypotist
2 p.m.: Chautauqua Dog Show with FurEver Homes Inc.
4 p.m.: The Shucks Brothers
5 p.m.: That Hypnotist Returns
6 p.m.: SoundForce (previously known as Heartland Hoedowners)
7 p.m.: Omaha Street Percussion
Saturday, July 15
10 a.m.: The Essen Family
11 a.m.: Pathfinder Chorus
12 p.m.: Magic by Joe Cole
1 p.m.: Many Moccasins Dance Troupe
2 p.m.: Julie’s Creative Movement & Dance
3 p.m.: 1st Nebraska Volunteers Brass Band
4 p.m.: Magic by Joe Cole Returns
5 p.m.: Acoustic Favorites with Tim Howard
6 p.m.: Thrada Fashion Show – When Thriftology Meets Prada (Sponsored by Care Corps’ LifeHouse)
7 p.m.: The Garage Band
Sunday, July 16
9:30 a.m.: Bilingual Community Church Service with Spoudazo, Pastor Ryan Ankersen with Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Pastor Juan with De Regreso A Casa
10:30 a.m.: Hymn Sing with Pastor McQueen and Liberty Baptist Church Choir
3:30 p.m.: Glasspring Studio and JD Bear Chainsaw Carving Auctions
Food
John C. Fremont City Park Food Court
Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank
Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Enjoy fresh squeezed lemonade, gyros, barbecue, funnel cakes and more!
Cosmopolitan Club Pancake Feed
$7 Advance Tickets, $8 At the Door
Salem Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall (Military Avenue and C Street, use entrance off Sixth Street)
Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to noon
First United Methodist Church Pie Parlor
First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.