3 Bedroom Home in Arlington - $250,000

Tim Kaup, M: 402-720-6470, tim@wcforsale.com, https://www.wcForSale.com - Very nicely remodeled ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an attached 2 car garage. The entire main floor has been remodeled and includes new flooring, kitchen cabinets, countertops, backsplash, can lights and dimmers for all main floor lights. The main floor full bath has also been remodeled and has 2 sinks, tub and shower with new tile. A full unfinished basement with a ¾ bath. Beautiful shaded back yard and a storage shed. Close to school.

