*OPEN SATURDAY 6/24, 1-3PM* Exceptional ranch style custom home. You'll find a neutral color palate, quartz countertops and high-end finishes throughout. Great room boasts floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and custom railings. Chef's kitchen features professional appliances and abundant pantry. Covered deck with gorgeous lake views on an oversized lot. Powder bath with custom vanity, functional drop zone and 4-Car executive garage. Impressive main level primary suite, large walk-in closet and oversized bath complete with a rainfall shower, body sprayers and wand. Walkout lower level features a future spacious rec room and full wet bar. Full sound system throughout.