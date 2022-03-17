 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $1,750

Cara Woosley, M: 402-301-2042, cwoosley@pjmorgan.com, www.pjmorgan.com - This meticulously well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom multi-level home in Bennington is ready for you to call home! Enjoy the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the main living area, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, modern light fixtures, and a finished basement with additional storage and fireplace for your use! The home also features fresh paint throughout and brand new carpet. Relax this spring with a fully-fenced in yard with no backyard neighbors. Call today to schedule a showing!Property Manager: Billy Clark

