3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,000,000

Michael Maley, M: 402-981-7400, michael.maley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Remaining pictures coming next week! You have NEVER seen a home as spectacular as this before. This uber modern inspired home is filled from top to bottom with high end finishes and details, from tron light accents, soaring volume smooth ceilings, solid doors, unique tiles and much much more, this place will leave you stunned. The wide open main floor has a fully equipped chefs kitchen with floor to ceiling wall accent wall, eye catching black tiled fireplace and massive windows to see the lake. One of a kind 2 story primary suite w/ spa like bathroom, custom closets and 20+ ceilings. Basement w/ office, gym, movie theatre, 2 huge rec rooms, sauna and wet bar. Oversized 3 car heated garage. Exterior landscaping, fire pit, extensive use of tile, wood and EFIS. This is a true show stopping stunner.