 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,000,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,000,000

Michael Maley, M: 402-981-7400, michael.maley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Remaining pictures coming next week! You have NEVER seen a home as spectacular as this before. This uber modern inspired home is filled from top to bottom with high end finishes and details, from tron light accents, soaring volume smooth ceilings, solid doors, unique tiles and much much more, this place will leave you stunned. The wide open main floor has a fully equipped chefs kitchen with floor to ceiling wall accent wall, eye catching black tiled fireplace and massive windows to see the lake. One of a kind 2 story primary suite w/ spa like bathroom, custom closets and 20+ ceilings. Basement w/ office, gym, movie theatre, 2 huge rec rooms, sauna and wet bar. Oversized 3 car heated garage. Exterior landscaping, fire pit, extensive use of tile, wood and EFIS. This is a true show stopping stunner.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman arrested after accident

Woman arrested after accident

At approximately 4:20 p.m., Nov. 5, Sandra E. Loock, 63, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol …

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 7, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct af…

Arrest follows vehicle collision

Arrest follows vehicle collision

At approximately 11:15 a.m., Nov. 8, Ricardo J. Velasquez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license follow…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 8 a.m., Nov. 8, Thomas K. Ter, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traff…

Traffic stop leads to arrest

Traffic stop leads to arrest

At approximately 2:05 a.m., Nov. 7, Roxana V. Corcho, 22, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license follow…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News