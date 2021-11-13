Michael Maley, M: 402-981-7400, michael.maley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Remaining pictures coming next week! You have NEVER seen a home as spectacular as this before. This uber modern inspired home is filled from top to bottom with high end finishes and details, from tron light accents, soaring volume smooth ceilings, solid doors, unique tiles and much much more, this place will leave you stunned. The wide open main floor has a fully equipped chefs kitchen with floor to ceiling wall accent wall, eye catching black tiled fireplace and massive windows to see the lake. One of a kind 2 story primary suite w/ spa like bathroom, custom closets and 20+ ceilings. Basement w/ office, gym, movie theatre, 2 huge rec rooms, sauna and wet bar. Oversized 3 car heated garage. Exterior landscaping, fire pit, extensive use of tile, wood and EFIS. This is a true show stopping stunner.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Police have been at the scene of a two-vehicle accident which occurred Saturday night in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.
A 52-year-old Waterloo man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday night.
At approximately 4:20 p.m., Nov. 5, Sandra E. Loock, 63, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol …
At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 7, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct af…
At approximately 11:15 a.m., Nov. 8, Ricardo J. Velasquez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license follow…
At approximately 8 a.m., Nov. 8, Thomas K. Ter, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traff…
A Fremont Public Schools student was cited for making a terroristic threat overnight, according to an FPS press release.
At approximately 2:05 a.m., Nov. 7, Roxana V. Corcho, 22, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license follow…
Macy Bryant, Taylor McCabe, Sarah Shepard and Bella Keaton trace their basketball roots together back to middle school.
Wednesday, all four signed to play at the college level.
This Veterans Day, McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to all veterans, active duty military and military families as a token of appreciatio…