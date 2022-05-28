Liz J Otto, O: 402-397-8700, liz@petersonbrosrealty.com, https://www.petersonbrosrealty.com - Brand new luxury townhomes in Bennington, ready for move in. These beautiful units feature big open kitchens with stainless steal appliances, electric fireplaces in the living rooms, and a nice patio for the upcoming summer nights. You'll also find a two stall garage and a spacious basement for entertainment or storage. Trash, lawn and snow care is included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Contact our office today to schedule a showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,375
A Time of Prayer for a local family is planned after an 18-year-old, recent Fremont High School graduate was involved in a car accident early Sunday.
Fremont Superintendent Mark Shepard posted a statement saying Madison Everitt "suffered a catastrophic brain injury" and will not recover. “This is a tragic loss for FHS, the school district and our community."
Keilan Schultz, 17, of Wymore, was pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday's crash. Billy O'Keefe Jr., 18, also of Wymore, was taken to Bryan Campus West in serious condition.
Fremont Police officers responded at 8:51 p.m. May 21 to the area of Military and Platte avenues for a female running into traffic.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 4:21 p.m. May 21 to the 100 block of East 12th Street for a disturbance.
OMAHA—One of the last things missing from Koa McIntyre’s resume at Bergan was secured Saturday at the Class C state track meet.
The Fremont Police patrol division located an unattended small child at about 7:56 a.m. May 20 near the intersection of Military Avenue and Gr…
The confiscated crappie and bluegill will ultimately feed the injured birds of prey at the Raptor Recovery Center.
She smeared friend's blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
11-year-old Miah Cerrillo shares chilling details of the events inside her fourth-grade classroom where a shooter killed her teachers and friends.