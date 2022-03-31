 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,500

Liz J Otto, O: 402-397-8700, liz@petersonbrosrealty.com, https://www.petersonbrosrealty.com - ALL NEW LUXURY townhome with high-end finishes. The oversized kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances opens to the grand living room with a beautiful fireplace and abundant natural light. Large bedrooms with ceiling fans. Main floor laundry room with washer and dryer hookups and storage. Spacious finished basement with third bedroom and full bathroom. Good sized patio perfect for entertaining. Attached oversized two stall garage. Lawn care, snow removal and trash included. Pet friendly!

