3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,500

Liz J Otto, O: 402-397-8700, liz@petersonbrosrealty.com, https://www.petersonbrosrealty.com - Brand new luxury townhomes in Bennington, ready for move in. These beautiful units feature big open kitchens with stainless steal appliances, electric fireplaces in the living rooms, and a nice patio for the upcoming summer nights. You'll also find a two stall garage and a spacious basement for entertainment or storage. Trash, lawn and snow care is included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Contact our office today to schedule a showing!

