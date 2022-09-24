 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,500

Liz J Otto, O: 402-397-8700, liz@petersonbrosrealty.com, https://www.petersonbrosrealty.com - Brand new luxury townhomes in Bennington, ready for move in. These beautiful units feature big open kitchens with stainless steal appliances, electric fireplaces in the living rooms, and a nice patio for the upcoming summer nights. You'll also find a two stall garage and a spacious basement for entertainment or storage. Trash, lawn and snow care is included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Contact our office today to schedule a showing!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire at ice cream shop

Fire at ice cream shop

No injuries were reported during a structure fire the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20 on Military Avenue and South Broad Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News