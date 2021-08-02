Mandy Jensen, M: 402-639-6894, MandySellsNEHomes@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - This one owner Bennington tri-level is ready for it's new owners! The main level features a spacious living room, dining area, and a large kitchen with breakfast nook. Upstairs you'll find a primary suite with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath with heated floors; as well as 2 extra bedrooms and a full bathroom with double vanities. Downstairs is a cozy walk-out rec room with wood burning fireplace and wet bar - a great space for movie nights! The unfinished basement area features a large workshop with plenty of room to complete your projects. This all electric home saves on utility bills and also features an old wood burning auxiliary furnace - perfect for those cold winter nights! Along with the 2 car garage you'll find an extra parking pad and a large storage shed outside. Situated on more than a 1/4 acre lot the backyard is fully fenced and features a beautiful stream.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $225,000
