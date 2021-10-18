3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $235,000

Tammy Nicola, M: 402-708-6175, tammy.nicola@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Stunning well maintained home with newer flooring, lights and designer colors throughout. You are greeted with cathedral ceilings and beautiful floors upon entering the home. The kitchen features newer appliances, pantry and eating area. All kitchen appliances are included. All the bedrooms have new ceiling fans and new blinds. Spacious family room with corner fireplace and new ceiling fan. The lower level has painted drywall and a painted floor. Lots of storage and a newer water heater. All new plates and switches throughout the home. All this plus a new 13 x 13 deck with cafe string lights. Don't miss this one! AMA