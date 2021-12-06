3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $240,500

Christine Gibson, M: 402-680-1593, christine@omaharealestateshop.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 12.4 12:30 TO 3P! COME ON BYE to see this exceptional home in popular Meadow Ridge in Bennington School Dist! WOW! What a great home in an excellent location. You will enjoy the absolutely huge yard w a large patio out back for relaxing as well as entertaining & absolutely gorgeous sunset views. Soaring vaulted ceilings greet you as you enter into the open concept living/dining/kitchen areas. New SS fridge and DW. New blinds ready for install are included. Separate family room w fireplace for more living/entertaining space. Newer 6" solid driveway that is more expansive than most! Full wood privacy fence. Newer roof and gutters 2019. Radon mitigation and sump pump. Large neighborhood park! Pre-inspected & will share home inspection report. Professionally cleaned. Full one year home warranty optional for the buyer. AMA