3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $245,000

It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
A Fremont man and Papillion woman both pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in the Dodge County District Court Monday.
Authorities allege that a former Waterloo firefighter drugged a woman's drink with a substance that led her to be incapacitated, and then he sexually assaulted her.
The Fremont City Council unanimously approved a liquor license application for an axe-throwing venue set to open in downtown Fremont at its me…
Find out which students were named to the honor roll at Fremont High School.
A district court judge brought his concerns regarding the indictment of a former county attorney to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meet…
An Ames man, who claimed his car was taken from him at gunpoint, faces charges including false reporting after a Tuesday night accident.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., Oct. 26, Angela G. Greser, 45, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence (drugs) …
A 96-yard touchdown run by Koa McIntyre broke open Bergan's first round match-up with Oakland-Craig as the green-and-gold Knights secured its 10th win behind five TDs from its star QB.
A Bayard rancher has been indicted on four counts of bank fraud after he allegedly attempted to secure more than $11.2 million in loans. Great Western Bank reported a loss of $7.6 million.
