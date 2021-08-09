3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $255,000

 Skip to main content
Chad Blythe, M: 402-578-9822, chad.blythe@blythe-team.com, www.buyingomaha.com - Open House Saturday 8/7 from 1-3pm. This is not your typical Tri-Level home, it's larger which allows for a bigger kitchen, larger dining room table and good sized bedrooms. The beautiful kitchen has nice cabinets, solid surface counter tops, back splash, nice stainless steel appliances & additional seating at the island. The home has newer flooring throughout the house. Primary bedroom is large with it's own private bathroom & walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are good size, and one of them also has a walk-in closet for more storage. The basement is partially finished adding more livable space + great storage areas. The Massive deck overlooks the large fully-fenced yard which also has a sprinkler system. There also is a dog kennel & storage shed. Located in Bennington School District and only a stones throw from the neighborhood park you'll want to see this one soon!

