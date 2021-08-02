3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $255,000

Brodie Wakefield, M: 402-278-1009, brodie.wakefield@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Are you wanting a new house without the wait time? Here it is! Like new Multi-Level in Wood Valley West! Open concept floor plan with a huge fully fenced in backyard, backing to a green space and walking trail. Enter the front door to a warm, welcoming cathedral ceiling kitchen and dining area. Hunker down in your cozy living room aided by a tiled corner fireplace to keep you warm on the frigid days ahead. Walk-in primary closet accompanied by its very own bathroom. Plenty of storage in the lower level laundry room. Sellers have done an extraordinary job with the upkeep on this one. You won't be disappointed here!