3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $260,000

Renee Arnold, M: 402-690-2232, renee.arnold@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Why wait to build when you can buy this practically new house!!! Less than 1 year old and on a good sized lot. Wooden privacy fence with a gate in the back gives you access to the nice paved walking trail that the home backs to. You will love all the colors in the home and the gorgeous luxury vinyl plank in kitchen and baths. Lovely open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and so is your nice wooden deck right off the dining room. Cozy up in the basement with the beautiful fireplace. Nice, deep 2 car garage gives you plenty of extra space out there. Trust me this is the one you don't want to miss!!!