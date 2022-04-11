 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $260,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $260,000

Kaylie Beebe, M: 402-208-4361, kaylie.beebe@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - *Open House Sat 4/9 from 1-3pm* Ooh la la! This Bennington gem is move-in ready and OOZING with updates. From the moment you step inside, you'll fall in love with the modern finishes and neutral paint throughout. The main level beams with natural light and features the kitchen of your dreams—quartz countertops, large eat-in breakfast bar top, ceiling height cabinetry, LVP flooring, pantry, and smudge-proof slate appliances. Upper level features two completely remodeled bathrooms (psst...one includes an oversized soaker tub!) and sizable bedrooms with great closets. The finished basement boasts a stone-surround wood burning fireplace, cozy rec room, storage closet, and laundry room with 1/2 bath. Step out to the backyard to enjoy the large deck, over-sized patio, new shed, & fully fenced yard. Heated 2-car garage with bonus storage space. All new heat pump, furnace, and AC (2021). Just a hop and skip away

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News