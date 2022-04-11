Kaylie Beebe, M: 402-208-4361, kaylie.beebe@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - *Open House Sat 4/9 from 1-3pm* Ooh la la! This Bennington gem is move-in ready and OOZING with updates. From the moment you step inside, you'll fall in love with the modern finishes and neutral paint throughout. The main level beams with natural light and features the kitchen of your dreams—quartz countertops, large eat-in breakfast bar top, ceiling height cabinetry, LVP flooring, pantry, and smudge-proof slate appliances. Upper level features two completely remodeled bathrooms (psst...one includes an oversized soaker tub!) and sizable bedrooms with great closets. The finished basement boasts a stone-surround wood burning fireplace, cozy rec room, storage closet, and laundry room with 1/2 bath. Step out to the backyard to enjoy the large deck, over-sized patio, new shed, & fully fenced yard. Heated 2-car garage with bonus storage space. All new heat pump, furnace, and AC (2021). Just a hop and skip away
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $260,000
