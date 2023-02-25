Tim McGee, M: 402-201-3109, tim.mcgee@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/tim.mcgee - Open Sunday 2/26 from 12:00 - 1:30 PM. Come see this super cute Bennington tri-level home before it's gone! The main level features a large, open floor plan kitchen and dining space with updated light fixtures, stainless steel appliances and LVP flooring. The lower living space features a cozy fireplace with shiplap and a large window that brings in lots of natural lighting. Head down a few stairs and you'll find a blank slate that would be the perfect space for a home office, theatre room or play room! The upper level features all 3 bedrooms including the primary with en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the upper level. The backyard is the perfect place for entertaining with private deck and huge patio! Garage is extra deep for all your storage needs.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $270,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Local grandfather and business owner Robert “Bert” Murray has issued an apology to a group of seven supporters of the Keene Memorial Library a…
Not much going on in Nebraska during the day Tuesday. That changes for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Freezing rain, sleet, and in som…
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at about 7:41 p.m. Feb. 17 in the area of Washington and M streets.
Sam Hoiberg, in a stunning steal-and-layup, provided the knockout blow as NU’s late-season run continued in a upset of the Terrapins.