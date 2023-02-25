Tim McGee, M: 402-201-3109, tim.mcgee@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/tim.mcgee - Open Sunday 2/26 from 12:00 - 1:30 PM. Come see this super cute Bennington tri-level home before it's gone! The main level features a large, open floor plan kitchen and dining space with updated light fixtures, stainless steel appliances and LVP flooring. The lower living space features a cozy fireplace with shiplap and a large window that brings in lots of natural lighting. Head down a few stairs and you'll find a blank slate that would be the perfect space for a home office, theatre room or play room! The upper level features all 3 bedrooms including the primary with en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the upper level. The backyard is the perfect place for entertaining with private deck and huge patio! Garage is extra deep for all your storage needs.