Jennifer Gatzemeyer, M: 402-312-4644, jennifergatzemeyer@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - **Open House Saturday Jan. 29th 11-3pm** Less than 1 year young, move in ready home in Bennington! Adorable 3 bed 2 bath 2 car with open floor plan. Home backs to community walking trail with beautiful sunsets! New 6ft Privacy fence is paid for and will be installed this spring also transferrable to new owners. Living area features modern electric fireplace, high ceilings and opens to backyard deck. Light and bright kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet storage and eat in area. 3 bedrooms on main floor and primary bedroom features walk in closet and huge master bath with walk in shower and double sinks! Cozy finished basement is perfect for 2nd family room, extra bedroom, office and flex space. Extra deep 2 car garage! Hurry and make this home yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $275,000
