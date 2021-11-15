 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $280,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $280,000

Iris Lobo, M: 402-880-5572, irisloborealtor@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Beautiful ranch home located in Bennington in the desirable Pine Creek subdivision! Quick access to shopping, dining, schools and parks! This home has a wide-open floor plan with lots of natural light. The kitchen features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, 9' + ceilings, pantry, and a large granite island. Primary bedroom has a 3/4 bath, and a large walk-in closet. Fully finished basement with a bedroom & a 3/4 bathroom. The large family room is the perfect space to entertain! Come enjoy your weekends sitting outside on the covered porch! Schedule your showing today! AMA. Seller is providing a $3k credit towards new carpet/floorings.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest follows vehicle collision

Arrest follows vehicle collision

At approximately 11:15 a.m., Nov. 8, Ricardo J. Velasquez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license follow…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 8 a.m., Nov. 8, Thomas K. Ter, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traff…

Woman charged with assault

Woman charged with assault

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dis…

Bergan extracts revenge on Ord to reach C-2 title game

Bergan extracts revenge on Ord to reach C-2 title game

“You start the fight, you keep fighting and then you finish the fight. We have one more round and hopefully we will get it done.” - HC Seth Mruz

Bergan is one win away from fulfilling their team motto - "Finish the fight" after shutting out Ord. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News