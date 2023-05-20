John Kortus, M: 402-679-7030, jkortus@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Situated in the highly sought-after Ridgemoor subdivision, be sure to tour this immaculate 3-bedroom, 2 baths, with a 2-car oversized garage. Full of upgrades and move-in ready, this amazing Multi-Level home boasts vaulted ceilings in the entryway, living room and kitchen which allows for lots of natural light throughout the home. Open floor plan layout and modern neutral colors, this home can accommodate any style. Upgrades include quartz counters, custom tile backsplash, upgraded cabinets and doors, GE stainless appliances and stone gas fireplace. Lots of storage and closet space and extra storage shelving in the extended two car garage. Outside, you will find a sprinkler system equipped with an advanced controller and the beautiful stone walkway and evergreen shrubs. Conveniently located close to schools, park, grocery stores, and other shopping venues. Easy commute to anywhere in the city and surrounding commun