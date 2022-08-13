3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $285,000

Alec Oberndorfer, M: 719-649-4834, alec.oberndorfer@thebrileyteam.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Cute 3 bed, 2 bath split entry home in a cul de sac in Bennington! Built in 2018, it still has that brand new home feel! Beautiful kitchen with stained cupboards and cabinets and large windows in front of the sink. Carpeted walk-out living room and beautiful gas fireplace. Master bath has his and her sinks. Basement is fully finished with washer and dryer. Backyard backs to a field so you can enjoy quiet privacy on the back deck! There is also a wonderful walking path in the neighborhood to take advantage of. See it today!