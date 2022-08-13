Alec Oberndorfer, M: 719-649-4834, alec.oberndorfer@thebrileyteam.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Cute 3 bed, 2 bath split entry home in a cul de sac in Bennington! Built in 2018, it still has that brand new home feel! Beautiful kitchen with stained cupboards and cabinets and large windows in front of the sink. Carpeted walk-out living room and beautiful gas fireplace. Master bath has his and her sinks. Basement is fully finished with washer and dryer. Backyard backs to a field so you can enjoy quiet privacy on the back deck! There is also a wonderful walking path in the neighborhood to take advantage of. See it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Fremont man died Friday due to an accidental drowning at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.
Man arrested for domestic assault
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has made several felony arrests in the last few weeks.
Read through real estate transfers recently recorded in Dodge County.
Man arrested for assault, disorderly conduct
Man arrested for criminal mischief
Man arrested for theft
“Usually, abortions are performed in hospitals, and doctors are involved, and it’s not the type of stuff that occurred in this case.”
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found dead on the side of the road Sunday morning.
Yutan grad Colton Feist could make a play while out of position in high school. That changed at Nebraska. Now, four years later, he's ready to play a big role.