 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $287,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $287,500

DeDee Oliver, M: 402-208-6462, doliver@pjmorgan.com, https://www.pjmorgan.com - Welcome Home! Don't miss this one of a kind townhome! Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained 3 BR, 3 BA townhome features an open floor plan w/ soaring ceilings & abundant natural light. The chefs kitchen opens up to the family room and features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large island, pantry and eating area. The master bedroom has a large master bath w/ double sinks, walk in shower and large closet. The main floor also includes a secondary bedroom, full bath and laundry. Fully finished lower level with family room, 3/4 bath and 3rd bedroom. The spacious back yard has a full privacy fence and no rear neighbors! Don't miss the 3 car garage that has been fully insulated & has lighting & additional electrical thru out. HOA covers lawn, snow, trash & exterior paint approx every 5 yrs. Sprinkler System. See list of updates in associated documents

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman arrested after accident

Woman arrested after accident

At approximately 4:20 p.m., Nov. 5, Sandra E. Loock, 63, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol …

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 7, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct af…

Arrest follows vehicle collision

Arrest follows vehicle collision

At approximately 11:15 a.m., Nov. 8, Ricardo J. Velasquez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license follow…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 8 a.m., Nov. 8, Thomas K. Ter, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traff…

Traffic stop leads to arrest

Traffic stop leads to arrest

At approximately 2:05 a.m., Nov. 7, Roxana V. Corcho, 22, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license follow…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News