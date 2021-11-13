3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $287,500

DeDee Oliver, M: 402-208-6462, doliver@pjmorgan.com, https://www.pjmorgan.com - Welcome Home! Don't miss this one of a kind townhome! Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained 3 BR, 3 BA townhome features an open floor plan w/ soaring ceilings & abundant natural light. The chefs kitchen opens up to the family room and features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large island, pantry and eating area. The master bedroom has a large master bath w/ double sinks, walk in shower and large closet. The main floor also includes a secondary bedroom, full bath and laundry. Fully finished lower level with family room, 3/4 bath and 3rd bedroom. The spacious back yard has a full privacy fence and no rear neighbors! Don't miss the 3 car garage that has been fully insulated & has lighting & additional electrical thru out. HOA covers lawn, snow, trash & exterior paint approx every 5 yrs. Sprinkler System. See list of updates in associated documents