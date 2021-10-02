 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $291,025

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $291,025

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $291,025

Sarina McNeel, M: 402-699-2666, sarinaisyourrealtor@gmail.com, https://www.sarinaisyourrealtor.com - The Cobalt Classic Urban from The ELEMENT COLLECTION by RICHLAND HOMES in Chestnut Hills. This 2 Story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home is available in Chestnut Hills, Bennington. There is still time to choose your Interior and Exterior finish packages! Photos are of a previously completed home. Completed model is available to tour. Call for more information! Buyers are encouraged to contact school districts to verify boundaries. AMA

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces assault charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces assault charge

  • Updated

At approximately 8 p.m., Sept. 26, Craig MW Maslonka, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News