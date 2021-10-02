3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $291,025

Sarina McNeel, M: 402-699-2666, sarinaisyourrealtor@gmail.com, https://www.sarinaisyourrealtor.com - The Cobalt Classic Urban from The ELEMENT COLLECTION by RICHLAND HOMES in Chestnut Hills. This 2 Story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home is available in Chestnut Hills, Bennington. There is still time to choose your Interior and Exterior finish packages! Photos are of a previously completed home. Completed model is available to tour. Call for more information! Buyers are encouraged to contact school districts to verify boundaries. AMA