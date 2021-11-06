Christine Gibson, M: 402-680-1593, christine@omaharealestateshop.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - WOW! Better than building new! Built in 2021, no detail was spared in this almost brand new, stunning home w MANY builder upgrades including upgraded carpet & pad, LVP flooring throughout the open kitchen & dining area, quartz countertops in baths, upgraded front elevation & large corner lot w sprinkler system! And MANY owner upgrades including gorgeous custom landscaping, full fence, large deck & huge patio area w auto retracting awning perfect for entertaining & beautiful evenings in the peaceful, private backyard. The meticulous attn to detail even stands out in this super garage with epoxy floors perfect for football. Wonderful entertaining area/media room/family room in the lower level. Wired for HomeLife System. Optional AHS home warranty. Highly sought after Bennington schools. Seller LOVES this home but has been called away by another opportunity. You've got to set up your showing TO
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
A 33-year-old West Point woman was sentenced in Dodge County District Court Monday to one year in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women f…
Fremonter faces drug charge
At approximately 9:45 a.m., Oct. 31, Tyler A. Staehr, 41, of Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a…
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton will retire from his position after six-and-a-half years with the city.
At approximately 12:10 p.m., Oct. 30, Taylor A. Skinner, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order after he was…
At approximately 4:40 p.m., Nov. 3, Sergio Casillas, 26, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant after an office…
At approximately 4:15 p.m., Nov. 2, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both of Fremont, were cited on suspicion of criminal mischief, …
At approximately 12:20 p.m., Oct. 31, Cesar O. Hinojosa, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license followin…
At approximately 1:45 a.m., Oct. 31, Jenea R. Mann, 32, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dispatc…