3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $295,000

Christine Gibson, M: 402-680-1593, christine@omaharealestateshop.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - WOW! Better than building new! Built in 2021, no detail was spared in this almost brand new, stunning home w MANY builder upgrades including upgraded carpet & pad, LVP flooring throughout the open kitchen & dining area, quartz countertops in baths, upgraded front elevation & large corner lot w sprinkler system! And MANY owner upgrades including gorgeous custom landscaping, full fence, large deck & huge patio area w auto retracting awning perfect for entertaining & beautiful evenings in the peaceful, private backyard. The meticulous attn to detail even stands out in this super garage with epoxy floors perfect for football. Wonderful entertaining area/media room/family room in the lower level. Wired for HomeLife System. Optional AHS home warranty. Highly sought after Bennington schools. Seller LOVES this home but has been called away by another opportunity. You've got to set up your showing TO