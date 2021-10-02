 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $298,960

Deb & Mark Hopkins, M: 402-659-7200, DebHopkins@kw.com, https://debandmark.hopkinsmininohometeam.com - * Similar townhome shown. Some finishes/colors may vary. * So spacious and stylish! With 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a wonderful fireplace, granite in the kitchen and baths, 9 foot ceilings, a main floor laundry room and a huge finished lower level, you will feel right at home here! This new custom design ranch townhome by Marque Custom Builders has amazing amenities! The lower level features a spacious family room perfect for movie nights or entertaining, 3rd bedroom and full bath. Full sprinkler system. No monthly HOA dues here! Fenced yard allowed.

