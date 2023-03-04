Joan Slobotski, M: 402-320-0731, jslobotski@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Gorgeous custom built townhome in the heart of Bennington under construction to be completed approximately mid March 2023. Presale requires a $2500 non refundable deposit. All the must haves include 2 car garage, granite countertops, LVT flooring in kitchen & FR, main flr laundry & sprinkler system. Spacious 3 bed, 3 bath home. Approx. 1750 sqft. Low HOA fees include lawn, snow removal & trash pickup & common area maintenance. Open floor plan on main level. Agent related to seller. Photos of previous build exact same floor plan. One year builder warranty.