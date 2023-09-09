Joan Slobotski, M: 402-320-0731, jslobotski@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - New Construction gorgeous custom built town home. Spacious 1750 sq ft. 3 BR, 3 bath home. All the must haves included – 2car garage, granite counter tops, LVT floors in kitchen and family room, main floor laundry, sprinkler system. Walking distance to Bennington elementary & city park. HOA dues include lawn, trash pickup, snow removal, common area maintenance. Open floor plan on main level. Pics are of same floor plan on recently completed and sold town home. 4 homes available to view with different finishes. All 4 are completed except for final touchups & cleaning. One year buyer warranty included. Agent related to Seller
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $299,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
When Matt Rhule left Nebraska football’s facilities on Sunday night, his starting quarterback was still there.
Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver J. Glass is no longer an inmate at the U.S. Federal Penitentiary Leavenworth after he was released from th…
Matt Rhule missed an opportunity to start his tenure with a surprise. Can’t get it back. Sam McKewon breaks down what Nebraska did well and ne…
Nebraska flipped from favorite to underdog against Colorado in 48 hours. The Huskers' new challenge: Don't let one game — no matter how disapp…
Nebraska’s upcoming game at Colorado is squarely in the national spotlight. The Huskers are focusing on the football rather than the hype.