3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $299,775

Sarina McNeel, M: 402-699-2666, sarinaisyourrealtor@gmail.com, https://www.sarinaisyourrealtor.com - The Cobalt Classic Urban from The ELEMENT COLLECTION by RICHLAND HOMES in Chestnut Hills. This 2 Story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home is available in Chestnut Hills, Bennington. There is still time to choose your Interior and Exterior finish packages! Prices and available finishes subject to change at any time without notice. Photos are of a previously completed home. Completed model is available to tour. Call for more information! Buyers are encouraged to contact school districts to verify boundaries. AMA

