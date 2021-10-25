 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $300,000

Megan Owens, M: 402-689-4984, meganowensre@gmail.com, www.owensregroup.com - Open Sun 10/24 12-1:30pm! Honey, Stop the Car! This is THE ONE! Situated on a private lot, in the highly coveted Bennington School District, this totally darling ranch is completely move-in ready plus offers updates galore & the space you dream of! Start your day w/ a hot cup of coffee in the pearly white, updated kitchen offering oodles of cabinets/counters & sizable pantry or end the day relaxing in the wide open living room w/ soaring ceilings, big bright windows & gorgeous flooring! Sleep soundly in the master suite w/ walk-in closet or enjoy the spa-like, full bath & dual sinks. The oversized, finished LL is everyone's hotspot where you'll love watching movies in the evenings or entertaining on the weekends in the expansive rec room w/ plenty of space for all plus there's a plethora of storage too. The fully fenced backyard, w/ no rear neighbors, is perfect for stargazing, grill outs or enjoying a fire pi

