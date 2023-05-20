Joan Slobotski, M: 402-320-0731, jslobotski@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - New Construction gorgeous custom built town home. Spacious 1750 sq ft. 3 BR, 3 bath home. All the must haves included – 2car garage, granite counter tops, LVT floors in kitchen and family room, main floor laundry, sprinkler system. Walking distance to Bennington elementary & city park. Low HOA dues include lawn, trash pickup, snow removal, common area maintenance, $14.00 monthly. Open floor plan on main level. Pics are of same floor plan on recently completed and sold town home. 4 homes available with approximate mid May completion date. All 4 are featured in Parade of Homes & will be held open to view on Saturday & Sunday 4/29 & 4/30 & following weekend 5/6 & 5/7. Open 12:00 to 5:00 P.M both weekends. One year builder warranty included. Agent related to Seller.