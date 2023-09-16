Hannah Galas, M: 402-596-5840, hannahsellsomaha@gmail.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - BACK DUE TO NO FAULT OF THE SELLERS!Great opportunity to own in Bennington w/o the wait of new construction! This pre-inspected 2 year old large trilevel is ready for its new owners! Walk in to the wide open design and feel right at home. Vaulted ceilings through the kitchen and dining room give this home that "wow" factor! Kitchen offers ample counter space, a large island, plus an adtnl space perfect for small appliances or serving, plus a large corner pantry! Dining room leaves space for even the largest table ready for entertaining. Versatile livingroom provides space and functionality and a fireplace ready. Upstairs, Primary bed offers walk in closet, 3/4 en suite with double sinks, and tray ceiling! Two large beds with lg closets and full bath complete the 2nd floor. Downstairs, you'll find a living space, plus large utility room for storage & laundry. Outside, fully fenced yard, deck, AN