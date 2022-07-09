3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $310,000

Erik Hoffman, M: 402-658-6412, erikhoffmanre@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Check out this extremely well-maintained split entry in the Bennington school . The vaulted ceiling’s make a great addition to the open floor plan. This home comes equipped with lots of smart home features including lights, google nest thermostat and security cameras. Walk past island in the kitchen to the deck that overlooks the large flat backyard that is equipped with a sprinkler system. The downstairs family room or rack room has daylight windows and a fireplace. AMA