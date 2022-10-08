Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to this adorable Split Entry home located in Highland Hills! Features include 3 BD, 2 BA and an oversized 2 car garage. This gem is flooded with natural sunlight and offers LVP flooring, cathedral ceilings, a stunning stone fireplace and elegant finishes throughout. Open floorplan leads to the spacious eat-in kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, quartz countertops, an island and stainless steel appliances. Large primary BD will impress with a classy shiplap wall, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and charming primary BA with double sinks and walk-in shower. Finished LL offers an oversized family room, storage and BA rough-in. Step outside and enjoy the deck, large flat backyard and landscaping. Welcome Home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $310,000
