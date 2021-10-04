3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $310,000

Iris Lobo, M: 402-880-5572, irisloborealtor@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Beautiful ranch home located in Bennington in the desirable Pine Creek subdivision! Quick access to shopping, dining, schools and parks! This home has a wide-open floor plan with lots of natural light. The kitchen features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, 9' + ceilings, pantry, and a large granite island. Primary bedroom has a 3/4 bath, and a large walk-in closet. Basement is partially finished with a bedroom & 3/4 bathroom. The large family room is the perfect space to entertain! Come enjoy your weekends sitting outside in the covered porch! Schedule your showing today! AMA.