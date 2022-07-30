 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $314,950

Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - This three-year-young home is located in Highland Hills & just steps away from Pine Creek Elementary School in the Bennington School District! It has been pristinely kept & includes a plethora of updates so all you have to do is simply move in! Starting outside, you'll see professional landscaping, privacy fence, sprinkler system w/ drip line to water plants, &large stained concrete patio + deck. Inside, the sellers nailed the modern farmhouse feel w/ updated light fixtures & custom wall accents that include board & batten & shiplap. The kitchen features painted white cabinetry, quartz countertops, LVP flooring, & stainless-steel appliances that all stay (upgraded fridge w/ice & water in door). Primary suite includes a sizeable walk-in closet & double sinks in the bathroom. The washer & dryer stay as well, and is located on the top floor near the bedrooms. Other improvements include ample

