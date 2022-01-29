 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $315,000

Megan Owens, M: 402-689-4984, meganowensre@gmail.com, www.owensregroup.com - If you've been dreaming of an impeccable ranch townhome, you've found it! Perched on a walk-out lot, in one of Omaha's premier locations, it's sure to impress from the charming exterior to the meticulously maintained inside! Step inside to discover a squeaky clean, spacious main floor w/ a wide open floor plan; designer finishes & custom blinds; 9ft ceilings; eat-in kitchen w/ oodles of cabinet space & granite counters; cozy living room w/ stacked stone FP; main floor laundry; modern guest bath w/ tile surround plus a large primary suite w/ walk-in closet & 3/4 bath! The finished lower level will dazzle you w/ delight & features a massive rec room, 3rd bed, full bath plus storage galore-perfect for additional square footage or storing loads of holiday decor! Relax & unwind under the evening stars on the big deck or enjoy the sunset on the patio while overlooking the fully fenced backyard! Sprinkler system & an

