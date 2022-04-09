Sarina McNeel, M: 402-699-2666, sarinaisyourrealtor@gmail.com, https://www.sarinaisyourrealtor.com - The Cobalt Classic Urban from The ELEMENT COLLECTION by RICHLAND HOMES in Chestnut Hills. This 2 Story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home is available for you to start building in Chestnut Hills, Bennington (Elkhorn Schools) on this lot or several others still available. Call for details and build times. Prices and available finishes subject to change at any time without notice. Photos are of a previously completed home. There is a completed model available to tour-call listing agent for location/details. Call for more information! Buyers are encouraged to contact school districts to verify boundaries. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $320,250
